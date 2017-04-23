Driver suffers head injuries in ATV crash

(Rome City) Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an ATV crash that occurred on April 22, 2017 at approximately 4:51 pm.

According to a a news release, Ryan Frye, 28, of LaGrange, Indiana, was driving the ATV with Mallory Frye, 26, of LaGrange, Indiana as his passenger, in the area of County Road 150 East, South of Northport Road. The ATV hit a gravel patch on the roadway and struck a guardrail at a nearby bridge.

Mallory Frye was not injured, however Ryan Frye sustained injuries to his head and neck and was transported to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment.

Indiana Conservation Officers were also assisted by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department and the Orange Township Fire Department.