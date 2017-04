FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – This game doesn’t count but don’t tell that to the players.

Both the boys and girls practiced at the Hutzell Center in preparation for the Nancy Rehm Border Wars Classic on Sunday. This game has quickly become one of the premier all-star basketball games in the area with the likes of Karissa McLaughlin and Jaylen Butz participating.

These student-athlete live for the competition and while they are sure to have fun on the court, they also most certainly want to win.