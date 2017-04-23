Alcohol believed to be factor in rollover crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An Auburn woman suffered injuries to her hand after she crashed the car she was driving early Sunday morning in DeKalb County.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Mariah C. Hamman, 23, was traveling north on County Road 19 at around 3:20 a.m. when she lost control of her Subaru Forester and drove into a ditch, causing the car to roll and land in a nearby driveway.

Hamman was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.