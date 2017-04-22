Zoo opens for 2017 season, new animals share the spotlight

The following information was provided by the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo opened for the 2017 season Saturday at 9:00 a.m. with new animals sharing the spotlight.

“We are excited to introduce Bahati our young new male African lion. He is going to be a guest favorite,” says Zoo Director, Jim Anderson. “Don’t miss our Tasmanian devil brothers, Milton and Mischief. They are always looking for ways to surprise us.”

2017 Season Highlights

Zoo guests can enjoy updated exhibits and new animal species.

Canadian lynx exhibit has been completely updated and enlarged. Thor and Loki, Canadian lynx brothers have an exhibit twice the size including a water feature, rocks and natural plant materials.

The African Journey has many new additions and updates including first time on exhibit, male Sitatunga, Bam Bam. He is larger and darker than the females and has long spiral horns.

Bahati, male African lion will be on exhibit opening weekend. He will rotate with Ina, African lioness, after opening.

A new exhibit outside of the African Kopjes is a new exhibit for radiated tortoise. Critically endangered in the wild, radiated tortoise are describes the most beautiful tortoise species.

Indiana Family Farm has many new additions and changes. New exhibit for the chickens and red tailed hawk can be found outside the barn. Inside the barn you will find pigeons and praying mantis.

In Australia Adventure you won’t want to miss, Tasmanian devil brothers, Milton and Mischief. Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo was only one of six U.S. zoos to receive devils from the Australian government.

Kids don’t want to miss the opportunity to vote for their favorite Kids4Nature conservation project. This year they can choose between Indiana Rivers and Wetlands, endangered African penguins and

Blacktip reef sharks. Last year the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo donated $167,000 for conservation projects locally and around the world.

“There’s something new at the zoo every year,” said Anderson. “We are ready for another fantastic season.”

Staff will be available opening weekend for media. Please give Bonnie Kemp, Director of