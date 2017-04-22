Woman critically hurt after crashing motorcycle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman was hurt after crashing her motorcycle into a street curb, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

City police spokesman Officer Chris Felton said the crash happened around 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Lower Huntington Road and Bradbury Avenue.

Felton said officers arrived and found the woman. She was taken to a hospital in serious condition but was downgraded to critical condition by doctors.

Felton said the woman was not wearing helmet and investigators believe the crash to be low-speed. Felton said investigators believe the woman attempted to turn onto Lower Huntington Road and struck a curb.

She lost control of the motorcycle and crashed.

No other vehicles were involved.

The crash is under investigation.