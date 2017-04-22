Woman, 60, dies after crashing motorcycle into curb

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman died after crashing her motorcycle into a street curb, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

City police spokesman Officer Chris Felton said the crash happened around 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Lower Huntington Road and Bradbury Avenue.

Felton said officers arrived and found the woman. She was taken to a hospital in serious condition but later died, according to city police spokesman Officer Jason Anthony.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the woman as 60-year-old Deborah S. Fahlsing of Fort Wayne. An autopsy showed Fahlsing died of blunt force trauma, according to the coroner’s office.

Felton said Fahlsing was not wearing helmet and investigators believe the crash to be low-speed. Felton said investigators believe she attempted to turn onto Lower Huntington Road and struck a curb.

She lost control of the motorcycle and crashed.

No other vehicles were involved.

The crash is under investigation.