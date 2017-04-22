‘Save Maumee’ plants 1,100 trees for Earth Day

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Save Maumee, a local organization aimed at helping and protecting area rivers, is celebrating Earth Day with a three-day tree planting event.

The group is planting 1,100 trees along the Maumee River in New Haven. The goal is to help prevent erosion of the river’s banks.

Friday the group started planting trees near Heatherwood Park. They’ll finish in that area Sunday.

On Saturday, Earth Day, the group worked near Moser Park. Earth Day is Save Maumee’s largest event but the group said 2017 is their largest ever.

Each of the three days, the group teaches those who want to help how to properly plant trees. The event also featured free t-shirts, food, and music.

Sunday’s tree planting at Heatherwood Park starts at 11 a.m.

