Road Funding proposal heads to Gov. Holcomb’s desk

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) The Legislature has put its final stamp of approval on an infrastructure funding plan to address the state’s aging roads and bridges.

The Republican plan includes a number of tax and fee increases levied on motorists in order to pay for improvements. The final product raises fuel taxes by 10 cents a gallon, creates a new $15 vehicle registration fee and shifts the sales tax charged on fuel purchases to roads funding by 2025. A provision also allows the governor to seek federal authority to toll. Republican leaders say tolling will likely play a role in the future funding picture.

It cleared the House 69-29 with one lawmaker donning a hard hat as he presented. The Senate later signed off in a 37-12 vote. Gov. Holcomb has signaled he will sign it.