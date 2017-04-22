Overnight crash leaves car in house, driver in cuffs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A car slammed into a house early Saturday morning, causing heavy damage and waking neighbors.

The crash happened around 2:00 a.m. near the intersection of Dinnen and Thompson Avenues.

A car was apparently traveling south on Thompson when it missed a turn in the road and went into the house, which faces Dinnen.

A witness at the scene said the driver was pulled from the car without any serious injuries.

A NewsChannel 15 reporter saw the driver put in handcuffs and taken away from the scene in a police car.

Nobody was in the house at the time of the crash. Neighbors said the house was being worked on and would be ready for new tenants in a few weeks.

Alcohol may be a factor in the crash.

Thompson Ave. was closed as the crash was cleaned up and the car was pulled from the house.