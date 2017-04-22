Officer injured in crash on Coliseum Blvd

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An IPFW police officer was injured Saturday afternoon after crashing with another vehicle.

It happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Coliseum Boulevard and Crescent Avenue, near Ivy Tech and IPFW.

The officer involved was initially listed as seriously injured. The other person involved was not seriously hurt.

Traffic is backed up along Coliseum, and South Crescent was completely shut down at the intersection as emergency crews work to clear the scene. Only one lane is open for turning on North Crescent.

Police at the scene told NewsChannel 15 the officer was on an emergency run to assist another officer when he collided with the other car in the intersection.

Police believe both the officer and the other driver involved will recover.