North Anthony Corridor shoots video asking for grocery store

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – People in the North Anthony Corridor say they need a grocery store to live more convenient lives. Saturday, they shot a video for investors to prove that they deserve one.

The North Anthony Corridor is made up the 6 neighborhoods directly south of IPFW. They lie within the triangle of Coliseum Boulevard, Crescent Avenue, and North Anthony Boulevard. People there say if a grocery store is built, they’ll make great use of it.

“We have repeatedly done surveys in the community and our various neighborhoods and asked them what do they think we most need on the corridor and we keep hearing repeatedly that they need a full service grocery store here to serve the neighborhoods in the surrounding area,” said Aja Michael-Keller, a board member of North Anthony Corridor Group.

There had historically been one at the corner of North Anthony Boulevard and Crescent Ave. Most recently it was a Scott’s Food and Pharmacy, but that closed in 2012 due to structural issues with the building.

“It was so full of traffic,” said Melissa VanCleave who has lived in the area for more than 20 years and also works in it. “This was the most popular area when we had a grocery store here. It was convenient and we’re all missing a grocery store here.”

People of the Corridor say it was also accessible.

“I remember when the store was opened and it was nice we could ride our bicycles up here,” said Corridor resident Scott Rizzo. “We could walk from our house to get things. It’s on the path on the way home so it was easy to stop and pick up some fresh groceries for dinner.”

The closest grocery store is a Kroger on Clinton Street, about a 5 minute drive away.

Corridor leaders say companies have shown interest in building where the closed down Scott’s is, but plans never fall through.

They’re hoping the video they shot today of people expressing their needs, will help convince them follow through.

The North Anthony Corridor leaders said they will now present their video to various business owners to get them interested in funding their grocery store.