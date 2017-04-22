Local stores celebrate Record Store Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hundreds visited local record stores Saturday for Record Store Day.

The Wooden Nickel and Neat Neat Neat celebrated the ten annual event by hosting patrons with all sorts of festivities.

Neat Neat Neat provided bathroom facilities overnight for those who wanted to line up Friday night. The store also released hundreds of exclusive albums. The Bravas food truck also made a stop and free tastings were provided by Three Rivers Disillery.

Live music from area bands also played throughout the day. The Fort Wayne Beard and Mustache Society also raffled off a musical package to benefit NeighborLink Fort Wayne.

At the Wooden Nickel, visitors to the store could enjoy live music from 16 bands, over $2,000 in prizes, free goodie bags, and a special t-shirt for purchase with money going to Community Harvest Food Bank. The store also advertised 400 new exclusive releases.

Food from the Sol Kitchen food truck, Old Crown coffee, and Cindy’s famous cookies were provided.

Record Store Day was started in 2007 by a group of independent record store owners and employees to help celebrate and spread the word about record stores.