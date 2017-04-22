Komets advance to second round with victory in Game 5

MOLINE, Ill. (WANE) – No comeback – but plenty of stress – necessary.

After coming back from two goals down only to lose in the final seconds of overtime in Game 4, the Komets took care of business against Quad City in Game 5 with the victory, 3-2.

Trevor Cheek, Jaime Schaafsma and Kyle Thomas all netted goals for Fort Wayne. Mallards captain Chris Francis scored early in the third period to tighten the margin but the Komets held on. Pat Nagle also made 29 saves.

The Komets will face Toledo or Kalamazoo in the next round.