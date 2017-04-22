House and Senate approve ISTEP replacement Bill

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Indiana’s much-maligned ISTEP exam is set to be replaced in 2019 under a bill heading to Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The ISTEP became a liability after Republicans undertook a number of education overhauls that made the test more difficult. Indiana students performed poorly and an electronic version was plagued with glitches.

This session’s bill sets some parameters for a new test dubbed “ILEARN” and gives flexibility to the state school board. It also allows school districts to revise plans to change how ISTEP results factor into teacher evaluations in the upcoming school year. The state school board is required to establish new pathways to graduation under the measure.

The bill cleared the House 68-29 Friday before passing the Senate 39-11. Critics say students are tested too much.