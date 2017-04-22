Fort Wayne Baseball Blanks Western Illinois 2-0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Jordan Martin and Mitchell Ley combined for a shutout as the Mastodons defeated Western Illinois 2-0 on Saturday (April 22) afternoon at Mastodon Field.

Martin threw six scoreless innings with three strikeouts as he earned a no-decision. Ley threw the final three innings, giving up just one hit. He picked up the win to move his record to 2-4.

Fort Wayne scored both of their runs in the eighth inning. The rally started with a two-out double by Brandon Yoho. He was singled in by Jake Weber. Weber moved to second on the throw and then came around to score on an RBI single by Dylan Wilbert just inside the first base bag.

Ley retired the Leathernecks in order in the ninth to preserve the victory. Connor Rektorski (0-2) suffered the loss in relief for the Leathernecks.

The ‘Dons earned the shutout thanks to solid defense as Fort Wayne didn’t commit an error. Western Illinois put runners on first and second with two outs in the fifth, but Wilbert put a halt to the rally by throwing behind the WIU runner at first to pick him off.

Wilbert finished with three hits and a RBI.

Western Illinois falls to 13-23 (9-8 Summit League). Fort Wayne improves to 7-29 (2-15 Summit League).

The ‘Dons will go for the series win on Sunday (April 23) when the two clubs close their three-game series with a 1 p.m. start. at Mastodon Field.