Defense dominates Saint Francis spring football game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If defense wins championships then the Cougars have a great chance to repeat as NAIA National Champions.

The defensive unit made up of a bunch of returning players dominated the Saint Francis spring game at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The offense was moving the ball behind quarterback Nick Ferrer and running back Justin Green but several drives were stalled out by turnovers.

Lee Stewart III also returned an interception to the endzone off a Danny Naylor pass.