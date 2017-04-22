12 area schools participate in 2017 ‘Canstruction’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 10th annual Canstruction is now on display at Glenbrook Mall.

The displays will be on hand through Apr. 30.

12 area middle schools and high schools participated in the event that helps benefit the Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana. The structures are made entirely of canned goods and are displayed all over the mall.

Once the displays are taken down the canned goods will be donated to Community Harvest and other local pantries.

Visitors to the mall can vote for their favorite displays by stopping by the space across from the Barnes and Noble. Voters can purchase cans or donate – one can equals one vote.

NewsChannel 15’s Sara Schaefer was a judge for this year’s event.