Western Illinois Takes Series Opener 7-4

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne dropped the opener of a Summit League baseball series on Friday (April 21) 7-4 to Western Illinois at Mastodon Field.

Western Illinois opened the game with three runs in the first inning and three more in the second. The Mastodons cut the lead in half thanks to a three spot in the third. Jacob Dickson had a two-RBI single in the frame. Brady Hettinger also knocked in a run.

Fort Wayne’s final run came in the seventh inning. Zak Kellogg started the frame with a single to right field. He moved to second on a wild pitch, to third on a ground out and then came home on an RBI ground out by Jackson Boyce.

Boyce extended his on-base streak to 35 games with a pair of walks in the game.

Jake Weber threw 5.0 innings in the loss. He is 0-6. Brandon Phelps threw four scoreless innings to close the game for the ‘Dons. Ian Koch went eight innings for the win. He is now 4-2 after allowing four runs (two earned). Pete Minella picked up his third save of the year after throwing the ninth.

Western Illinois improves to 13-22 (9-7 Summit). Fort Wayne falls to 6-29 (1-15 Summit). The two clubs will continue their three-game series with a 2 p.m. first pitch on Saturday at Mastodon Field.