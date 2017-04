VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) – The westbound lanes of U.S. 30 are closed at U.S. 224 in Van Wert due to a tractor-trailer fire, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Emergency dispatchers reported the semi was “fully engulfed” shortly before 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Fire personnel and police are on scene. No one was hurt.

OSHP said he truck was carrying insulation.

It’s unclear how the long the road will be closed.

The incident is under investigation.