WANE-TV wins four 1st place awards at SPJ Awards

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) WANE-TV was awarded four 1st place finishes at the Society for Professional Journalism Awards.

NewsChannel 15 finished first in two categories: Newscast and Breaking News for all Indiana Stations. WANE-TV’s Investigative Reporter Alyssa Ivanson won first place in two categories: Investigator and Government and Politics for all Indiana Stations.

According to its website, The Society of Professional Journalists is the nation’s most broad-based journalism organization, dedicated to encouraging the free practice of journalism and stimulating high standards of ethical behavior.