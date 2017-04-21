Trine to close Arizona campus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Trine University will close its Arizona campus at the end of the academic year.

The Angola-based university will shutter its Peoria, Arizona campus June 12, Trine spokesman James Tew confirmed to NewsChannel 15. Tew said closing the campus will allow the university to “refocus more efforts on our strength, which is the education provided at our main campus and education centers in Indiana and Michigan.”

Tew said most of the students enrolled at the Peoria campus will have completed their degrees by the closure date. Students who still have coursework can complete their degrees online or by transferring to the main campus in Angola, Tew said.

It’s not clear how many students are enrolled at Trine Peoria. The university did not release any additional information.

Trine opened the Peoria campus in 2013, offering bachelor’s degrees in engineering, business, arts and sciences, as well as a masters program.