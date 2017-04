FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A driver rear-ended a semi tractor-trailer along Interstate 69 on Friday.

Fort Wayne Police were called around 10:50 a.m. Friday to the northbound lanes of Interstate 69 just south of the U.S. 30/Goshen Road interchange ramp on a report of a crash there. Officers arrived to find a white sedan with heavy front-end damage along the shoulder of the highway, and a semi stopped just in front of it.

It’s not clear why the driver rear-ended the semi. No injuries were reported.