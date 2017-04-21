Queen Elizabeth II turns 91 with quiet day, gun salutes

LONDON (AP) — Britain marked Queen Elizabeth II’s 91st birthday on Friday with gun salutes, as the monarch celebrated quietly at home.

A troop of the Royal Horse Artillery rode horse-and-gun carriages past Buckingham Palace before staging a 41-gun salute in Hyde Park at noon.

Outside the palace, a band of guardsmen in scarlet tunics and bearskin hats played “Happy Birthday” during the Changing of the Guard ceremony.

There was a second salute with 62 guns at the centuries-old Tower of London.

The queen is Britain’s oldest and longest-reigning monarch, having become queen on Feb. 6, 1952. She is also the world’s longest-reigning living monarch since the death of Thailand’s King Bhumibol Adulyadej last year.

The queen usually spends her birthday privately. She also has an official birthday, marked in June — when the weather is better — with the “Trooping the Color” military parade.

Here’s a look at some milestones and numbers related to the queen:

Elizabeth has reigned for 65 years and 75 days. On September 9, 2015, she became Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, passing her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria.

She has had 13 British prime ministers serve during her reign, from Winston Churchill to Theresa May.

She has met 12 U.S. presidents, from Herbert Hoover (after he left office) to Barack Obama, more than a quarter of all the U.S. presidents since Independence. She is due to host President Donald Trump for a state visit later this year.

She has traveled more than 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) on official trips, visiting 106 countries.

She has visited Canada 22 times —the largest number of trips to any nation.

She has four children, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She has cut back on her official duties in the last few years, but Elizabeth still conducted 332 official engagements in 2016.

