Ona homers but TinCaps fall to the Loons, 6-4

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s a game Jorge Ona won’t ever forget – even if the TinCaps did lose.

The 20-year-old outfielder hit his first professional home run against Great Lakes in a defeat on Friday night, 6-4. Ona finished 2-for-4 with a pair of hits and two RBI on the night.

The TinCaps three game winning streak was snapped.

The Loons trailed 4-3 into the seventh inning but they plated a pair of runs – including the eventual game-winning run on a bases loaded walk by Cody Thomas – to rallly and beat the TinCaps.

Fort Wayne faces Great Lakes again on Saturday at 2:05 P..M.