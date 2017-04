MOLINE, Ind. (WANE) – Put away those brooms.

The Komets sweep is spoiled by Quad City as the Mallards earn the overtime victory and force a Game 5 with the 3-2 victory. Sam Warning netted the goal with just 16 seconds remaining in the extra period. That game will take place Saturday night at 8:05 P.M.

Despite being down by two goals, Fort Wayen rallied in the second period. They got goals from Jason Binkley and captain Jaime Schaafsma to even the game and force overtime.