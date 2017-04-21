Fort Wayne state police post honors Trooper of the Year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Indiana State Police Fort Wayne post has honored a 2 1/2-year veteran with its 2016 District Trooper of the Year award.

Trooper Anthony Repass was honored Friday at a ceremony held in the Government Center South in Indianapolis.

The Trooper of the Year award is given to troopers who personify “professionalism, integrity, a well-rounded work ethic and community involvement as determined by the district command,” state police said. Troopers must excel in traffic and criminal enforcement, case and crash investigation, public information programs and community service.

Repass led the Fort Wayne district with 1,558 traffic enforcement contacts, or pullovers, in 2016. He had 88 criminal arrests. Repass also worked with the Jay County Dwane Ford to launch the first Jay County Law Enforcement Youth Camp.

Repass was appointed as a Trooper in December 2014. He patrols Adams, Blackford, Jay and Wells counties.