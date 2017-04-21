Fort Wayne bank exec named to IEDC

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne banking executive has been named to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation’s board of directors.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Friday appointed STAR Financial Bank Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President Kristin M. Marcuccilli to the board. Marcuccilli was appointed along with five others from around the state, including two other women.

“To take Indiana’s economy to the next level, we need the experience and counsel of leading executives who know firsthand the challenges and opportunities Hoosier businesses face,” said Holcomb. “These six new IEDC Board members will provide the leadership required to make Indiana a magnet for jobs by advancing innovation, increasing connectivity and enhancing our communities to retain and attract talent for generations to come. I am grateful for their willingness to serve.”

Marcuccilli is responsible for information technology, marketing, customer solutions, information security and bank operations at STAR Financial Bank. She joined the bank in 2008 and has served in a variety of retail delivery, electronic banking, marketing and strategic planning roles.

Marcuccilli serves as a board member for Arts United, Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, Greater Fort Wayne Inc. and the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, where she also serves as vice chair of the Indiana Technology & Innovation Council. She is also a founding member of Touchdown for Kids, an organization benefiting Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital.

In addition to Marcuccilli, Holcomb also appointed Eli Lilly board member John C. Lechleiter, Ph.D., LFM Investments founder and president Fred J. Merritt, Hulman and Company president and CEO Mark D. Miles, The Heritage Group president Amy Schumacher and Deaconess Health System president and CEO Linda E. White.