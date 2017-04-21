Dust control application deadline looms

The following is a release from the Allen County Public Information Office

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. — Time is running out for Allen County residents who want the County Highway Department to apply dust control material to their stone and gravel roads this spring. Residents have until April 28 to sign up in person for the applications at the following locations:

Highway Department Main Office, 200 East Berry Street, Suite 280, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

North Maintenance Facility, 2234 Carroll Road, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

South Maintenance Facility, 8317 Tillman Road, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Once again this year, residents are able to choose from two options — applications of either Dustay, which is an asphalt emulsion, or calcium chloride. The highway department will charge $2.10 per linear foot for the Dustay, while the cost for calcium chloride will be $1.15 per linear foot. Either option requires a minimum 200 foot application.

Residents can pay by check or money order only.

The department will schedule with the suppliers to begin placing the dust control materials after May 1, depending on weather and road conditions. The materials will be applied in two treatments and will span the full width of the road.

For more information, you can call the Highway Department Main Office at 449-7369; the North Maintenance Facility at 449-4781; or the South Maintenance Facility at 449-4791.