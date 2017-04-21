FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The third annual Planking Challenge to benefit local charities was held Friday at Parkview Field.

More than 80 plankers participated in the rigorous event to benefit Lifeline Loves, Crosswinds Cares and Helpers & Heroes, up from just 23 a year ago.

Organizers pledged to funnel the first $5,000 raised to help eligible employees who are experiencing economic hardship due to emergency situations. Dollars raised beyond that were destined for the Helpers & Heroes fund, which assists firefighters, police officers, and military personnel with counseling expenses.

Friday’s event raised $20,525.

Michelle Carr of Fort Wayne won the challenge with a plank of 16 minutes, 2 seconds. The previous record was 9 minutes.

Dave Long won the amateur division with a plank of 15 minutes, 10 seconds.

Dozens compete in planking challenge for charity View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The third annual Planking Challenge to benefit Lifeline Loves, Crosswinds Cares and Helpers & Heroes was held Friday, April 21, 2017 at Parkview Field. The third annual Planking Challenge to benefit Lifeline Loves, Crosswinds Cares and Helpers & Heroes was held Friday, April 21, 2017 at Parkview Field. The third annual Planking Challenge to benefit Lifeline Loves, Crosswinds Cares and Helpers & Heroes was held Friday, April 21, 2017 at Parkview Field. The third annual Planking Challenge to benefit Lifeline Loves, Crosswinds Cares and Helpers & Heroes was held Friday, April 21, 2017 at Parkview Field. The third annual Planking Challenge to benefit Lifeline Loves, Crosswinds Cares and Helpers & Heroes was held Friday, April 21, 2017 at Parkview Field. The third annual Planking Challenge to benefit Lifeline Loves, Crosswinds Cares and Helpers & Heroes was held Friday, April 21, 2017 at Parkview Field. The third annual Planking Challenge to benefit Lifeline Loves, Crosswinds Cares and Helpers & Heroes was held Friday, April 21, 2017 at Parkview Field.