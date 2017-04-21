30K told to boil water in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Some 30,000 water customers in Fort Wayne have been placed under a boil water advisory.

City Utilities spokesman Frank Suarez said a power surge at the substation near Lawton Park around 7:30 a.m. Friday disrupted operations at the city’s Three Rivers Water Filtration Plant. The plant’s generators kicked in and the plant came back up within minutes after the surge.

Through the day, officials at the plant studied data from the distribution system and found there had been a 60 second loss of pressure in some parts of the community.

At that point, Suarez said the city contacted the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. As a precaution, IDEM recommended a boil water advisory for 30,000 customers.

The boil advisory is in effect until further notice for a portion of the City bounded by Washington Center Road in the north, a portion of Maplecrest and Meyer Road in the east, the Hillagas Road and St. Marys River in the west and Tillman Road in the south. Any water to be used for cooking or drinking should be brought to a rolling boil for five minutes then cooled before it is used for consumption.