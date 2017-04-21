3 arrested in 2 drug raids

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Three people were arrested on drug charges early Friday in two separate police raids.

Just after 10 a.m. Friday, Fort Wayne Police vice detectives and the police department’s Emergency Services Team served two separate search warrants as part of the same investigation at a home at 2737 W. Washington Center Road Lot No. 49 and another home at 2515 Princeton Ave.

At the West Washington Center Road home, police arrested 59-year-old Simone Bryant on felony charges of Dealing Cocaine or Narcotic Drug and Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

At the Princeton Avenue home, police arrested 27-year-old Markeis Leslie on felony charges of Dealing Cocaine or a Narcotic Drug and Possession of a Syringe, and 27-year-old Nikkole Anthony on felony charges of Maintaining a Common Nuisance and Possession of a Syringe.

It’s not clear what evidence – if any – was recovered during the raids. No other information was released.