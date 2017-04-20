Woman dies after stabbing at north-side apartment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A woman was killed in a stabbing at a north-side apartment complex early Thursday.

Fort Wayne Police and medics were called just after 9 a.m. Thursday to an apartment at 214 Northeast Drive, in the Coldwater Crossing Apartments complex off Coldwater Road, on a report of a stabbing. Dispatchers told NewsChannel 15 a victim was reported in critical condition.

Sgt. Michael Joyner with the Fort Wayne Police Department said a family member went to the apartment to check on a woman and found her down inside the apartment. That family member then called 911, Joyner said.

The woman was found with a stab wound and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Joyner said. Just after noon, police said the woman had died.

It remains unclear if police have a suspect and what the circumstances surrounding the incident are. Joyner called the investigation “wide open.”

Multiple squad cars could be seen surrounding the single-story apartment building, and a crime scene management team was working. Joyner said detectives were canvassing the complex to learn more.