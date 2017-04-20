Van Wert City Schools set to welcome education secretary

VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) – Education Secretary Betsy Devos will visit Van Wert City Schools today.

Devos accepted the invitation of American Federal of Teachers president Randi Weingarten.

Weingarten has been outspoken about Devos since she was nominated and subsequently approved to the education post. Weingarten has criticized Devos’ view on school choice and favoritism towards private and for-profit schools.

But, despite their differences the two agreed to visit a school at each others choosing. Weingarten invited Devos to Van Wert at the suggestion of Van Wert Federation president Jeff Hood.

Devos’ visit will include discussions with students, parents, teachers, administrators and local leaders.

Her schedule includes visits to the Van Wert Early Childhood Education Center, Van Wert High School and Van Wert Elementary School.

Ohio Superintendent of Public Instruction Paolo Demaria is also expected to attend the visit.

