Trooper tickets brothers for speeding on separate days

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An Indiana State Trooper issued tickets to two brothers from Pittsboro who were clocked going well over the speed limit on I-74 on separate days in nearly the same location.

The first ticket was issued on Friday, April 14 when Master Trooper Don Farris saw a car merging onto I-74 at a high rate of speed. While the car was weaving in and out of traffic, Trooper Farris clocked it going 120 mph. After being stopped, the 17-year-old driver told the officer he was late for work.

Then on Wednesday, April 19, Trooper Farris watched a 2012 Honda pass him doing 95 mph. After pulling the driver over, Trooper Farris recognized the name and address from the previous traffic stop.

When Trooper Farris asked the 26-year-old man how his younger brother was doing, the man wanted to know how the officer knew his brother. The trooper told him of the traffic stop to which the man replied he had no idea his younger brother had been ticketed for going 120 mph and he would be sure to tell their mother.