Stabbing at north-side apartment leaves victim critically hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A person was critically hurt in a stabbing at a north-side apartment complex early Thursday.

Fort Wayne Police and medics were called just after 9 a.m. Thursday to an apartment at 214 Northeast Drive, in the Coldwater Crossing Apartments complex off Coldwater Road, on a report of a stabbing. Dispatchers told NewsChannel 15 a victim was reported in critical condition.

Multiple squad cars could be seen surrounding the single-story apartment building, and a crime scene management team was working.

It’s not clear if police have a suspect and the circumstances surrounding the incident are not known. The victim was not identified.