Relatives of slain teen say double-killing will be solved

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Capt. David Bursten of the Indiana State Police is joined by law enforcement officials from numerous departments to provide the latest details of the investigation into the murders of Liberty German and Abigail Williams on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, at Delphi United Methodist Church in Delphi, Ind. (John Terhune/Journal & Courier via AP)

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — The grandparents of one of two teenage girls slain during a winter hiking trip say they still believe investigators will find the killer.

Fourteen-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams of Delphi vanished Feb. 13 along a trail near Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Their bodies were found the next day in a rugged, wooded area.

More than two months later, Liberty’s grandparents, Mike and Becky Patty, say they still have faith police will arrest whoever killed the Delphi teenagers.

Becky Patty tells WTHR-TV (http://bit.ly/2pAwxli ) she doesn’t like to think about “the possibility of not ever knowing” who was the killer.

She says the couple is focusing on plans for a softball field and park honoring the girls, and that’s helping them heal.

The police tip line for the case is 844-459-5786. Tips can also be reported by emailing Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.__

Information from: WTHR-TV, http://www.wthr.com/

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Posts