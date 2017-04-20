Relatives of slain teen say double-killing will be solved

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — The grandparents of one of two teenage girls slain during a winter hiking trip say they still believe investigators will find the killer.

Fourteen-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams of Delphi vanished Feb. 13 along a trail near Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Their bodies were found the next day in a rugged, wooded area.

More than two months later, Liberty’s grandparents, Mike and Becky Patty, say they still have faith police will arrest whoever killed the Delphi teenagers.

Becky Patty tells WTHR-TV (http://bit.ly/2pAwxli ) she doesn’t like to think about “the possibility of not ever knowing” who was the killer.

She says the couple is focusing on plans for a softball field and park honoring the girls, and that’s helping them heal.

The police tip line for the case is 844-459-5786. Tips can also be reported by emailing Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.__

Information from: WTHR-TV, http://www.wthr.com/

