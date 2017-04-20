Questions abound in aftermath of NFL star Hernandez’s death

BOSTON (AP) — Aaron Hernandez’s death in prison — just days after the former NFL star was cleared of additional murder charges — remains shrouded in mystery.

Why now? Is there more to the story? What happens to his estate?

Authorities offered few answers after the 27-year-old Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts. He was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

His death came hours before his former New England Patriots teammates visited the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl victory. Hernandez died five days after a jury acquitted him in the 2012 shooting deaths of two men whom prosecutors alleged he gunned down after one accidentally spilled a drink on him at a Boston nightclub.

