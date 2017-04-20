Questions abound in aftermath of NFL star Hernandez’s death

By Published:
Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez turns to look toward his fiancee Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez as he reacts to his double murder acquittal at Suffolk Superior Court Friday, April 14, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, Pool)

 

BOSTON (AP) — Aaron Hernandez’s death in prison — just days after the former NFL star was cleared of additional murder charges — remains shrouded in mystery.

Why now? Is there more to the story? What happens to his estate?

Authorities offered few answers after the 27-year-old Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts. He was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

His death came hours before his former New England Patriots teammates visited the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl victory. Hernandez died five days after a jury acquitted him in the 2012 shooting deaths of two men whom prosecutors alleged he gunned down after one accidentally spilled a drink on him at a Boston nightclub.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Related Posts