FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hudson Potts is playing well beyond his years.

The 18-year-old TinCaps infielder knocked in two runs in the 11th inning to help the TinCaps top the Great Lake Loons on Thursday night, 7-5. He finished with two hits and two RBI.

Starting pitcher Josh Allen went 5.0 inning and didn’t give up a hit. The lefty struck out seven on the day.

Fort Wayne faces the Loons again Friday at 6:05 P.M.