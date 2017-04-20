Jeff Saturday talks Colts, Hall of Fame at Kendallville banquet

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Jeff Saturday takes the accolades gracefully – even if that might one day be the NFL Hall of Fame.

The former Colts and Packers center spoke the Kendallville Chamber of Commerce annual banquet. He shared wisdom from more than a decade in the league.

The six-time Pro Bowler and long-time center to Peyton Manning in Indianapolis, Saturday will be eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2018. His four years of retirement have flown by and he’d be humbly grateful – as always – if he did ever hear his name called in Canton.

“I love even being talked about being in there but I don’t ever give it any kind of thought,” Saturday said Thursday.