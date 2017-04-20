Colts have easiest schedule as NFL unveils full calendar of games

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Finish 8-8 might be a disappointment this season for the Colts.

The NFL unveiled the upcoming schedule for the entire league. Indianapolis has the easiest strength of schedule – their opponent winning percentage from a year ago is .424 – out of all 32 team. Here is the full list of games:

Week 1 @ LA Rams

Week 2 vs. Arizona

Week 3 vs. Cleveland

Week 4 @ Seattle – Sunday Night Football

Week 5 vs. San Francisco

Week 6 @ Tennessee – Monday Night Football

Week 7 vs. Jacksonville

Week 8 @ Cincinnati

Week 9 @ Houston

Week 10 vs. Pittsburgh

Week 11 – BYE

Week 12 vs. Tennessee

Week 13 @ Jacksonville

Week 14 @ Buffalo

Week 15 vs. Denver – Thursday Night Football

Week 16 @ Baltimore

Week 17 vs. Houston