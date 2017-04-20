Colts have easiest schedule as NFL unveils full calendar of games

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Finish 8-8 might be a disappointment this season for the Colts.
The NFL unveiled the upcoming schedule for the entire league. Indianapolis has the easiest strength of schedule – their opponent winning percentage from a year ago is .424 – out of all 32 team. Here is the full list of games:
Week 1 @ LA Rams
Week 2 vs. Arizona
Week 3 vs. Cleveland
Week 4 @ Seattle – Sunday Night Football
Week 5 vs. San Francisco
Week 6 @ Tennessee – Monday Night Football
Week 7 vs. Jacksonville
Week 8 @ Cincinnati
Week 9 @ Houston
Week 10 vs. Pittsburgh
Week 11 – BYE
Week 12 vs. Tennessee
Week 13 @ Jacksonville
Week 14 @ Buffalo
Week 15 vs. Denver – Thursday Night Football
Week 16 @ Baltimore
Week 17 vs. Houston