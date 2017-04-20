60K outdated voter registrations purged in northeast IN

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) More than 60,000 names have been purged from voter registration rolls in northeast Indiana as part of the state’s effort to keep the voter registration lists accurate.

The Indiana Secretary of State’s Office announced earlier this weekend that 481,235 voter registrations have been canceled statewide through funding from the General Assemble. The county-level process targeted Indiana residents who had not updated their voter registration information since 2014 or voted since 2013 after the state sent out mailers.

Federal law prohibits inactive voter registrations, Secretary of State Connie Lawson’s office detailed. As such, Lawson said the statewide purge outdated voter registrations was a priority.

“When I became Secretary of State, I discovered voter list maintenance was not being done statewide and many outdated voter registrations were still on the rolls,” said Lawson. “I made it a priority to ensure our state’s list was accurate and that we followed the federal law. While this federal law requires a slow process that has taken over 4 years, our state is finally in the rhythm of doing regular voter list maintenance and Hoosiers are starting to see the results. Updating these records will help us create a more accurate picture of voter turnout for the state, which has been reported as inaccurately low due to the large number of outdated registrations, while protecting the integrity of our elections.”

Here are the number of names purged from voter registration rolls in northeast Indiana, according to the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office:

Adams 1,161

Allen 32,307

Blackford 1,020

DeKalb 2,969

Grant 5,733

Huntington 1,987

Jay 708

Kosciusko 4,905

LaGrange 1,496

Noble 3,013

Steuben 1,475

Wabash 2,656

Wells 1,088

Whitley 859