$5,000 reward offered in Gary, Indiana arson case

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a December fire that killed three young cousins in Gary. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Gary Police Department announced the reward Wednesday. Two-year-old Yaleah Cohen, 4-year-old Alaya Pickens and 5-year-old Jayden Mitchell died after a fire tore through a second-story apartment late on Dec. 23.

PREVIOUS STORY:

GARY, Ind. (AP) — A Gary fire official says an apartment fire that killed three young children in the northwest Indiana city was intentionally set.

Mark Jones is the Gary Fire Department’s chief of operations. He said Tuesday that the deadly Dec. 24 fire has been determined to be arson, but the investigation into what started the blaze is ongoing.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports (http://bit.ly/2ieo6Is ) that the fire at the Oak Knoll Renaissance Apartments killed 2-year-old Yaleah Cohen, 4-year-old Alaya Pickens and 5-year-old Jayden Mitchell.

Jones says the children’s mother and a man were also taken to a hospital.

Gary fire officials say two of the children were found in a second-floor bedroom, and the third child was found at the top of a stairwell.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.