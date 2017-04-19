SIRVA moving into downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Global relocation and mobility services provider SIRVA will move from its U.S. 30 facility into the Indiana Michigan Power Center in downtown Fort Wayne.

SIRVA and city of Fort Wayne officials are expected to announce the move in a press conference later Wednesday. A press release received by NewsChannel 15 earlier, though, confirmed that SIRVA has signed a lease to occupy 63,000 square feet of office space over six floors in Fort Wayne’s tallest building.

The move will push 400 new employees into the downtown Fort Wayne workforce.

“This new, modern setting includes accessibility to amenities that will benefit current employees and customers and position us to attract top talent drawn to the overall revitalization of Northeast Indiana,” said Andrew Coolidge, President of International Moving and Chief Supply Chain and Operational Excellence Officer for SIRVA. “For over 40 years, SIRVA has been a part of the Fort Wayne community. We’d like to thank the City of Fort Wayne and Greater Fort Wayne, Inc. as they worked diligently on our behalf to help find a location that met our current and future needs, inviting us to be part of an exciting opportunity to help accelerate the creation of a new downtown.”

SIRVA has operated at 5001 US Highway 30 West, adjacent to Sweetwater, since 1978.

SIRVA officials said the move is part of an initiative to upgrade “key office locations” to enhance the experience of employees, van line agents and client companies. Coolidge said the company decided to relocate rather than renovate the facility to “manage fixed costs and prioritize funds to align with our growth goals.”

SIRVA plans to be settled into the new building by October 2017.