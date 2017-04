NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) A semi has overturned on a ramp at Interstate 469 and U.S. 24.

Police and medics were called just before 6 p.m. Wednesday to the ramp at the convergence of the two highways on a report that a semi overturned. Dispatchers told NewsChannel 15 that a driver suffered only minor injuries.

The ramp was not closed as of 6 p.m. though officers could close it to investigate or bring the rig upright.