FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – North Side graduate Zach McKinstry has been promoted to High-A Rancho Cucamonga after a hot start at Low-A Great Lakes.

McKinstry had been hitting .371 for the Loons with four doubles. He hit his first professional home run Saturday.

An infielder, McKinstry was a 33rd-round pick by the Dodgers out of Central Michigan last summer.