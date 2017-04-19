Motorcyclist hospitalized after colliding with deer

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Wolcottville man suffered injuries after he struck a deer on his motorcycle early Tuesday evening in Steuben County.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, Kyle W. Gilts, 59, of Wolcottville was traveling west on Metz Road near County Road 935 E just before 7:30 p.m. when a deer entered the roadway. Gilts was unable to avoid hitting the animal.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene they took Gilts by ambulance to a Fort Wayne hospital. The extent of his injuries were not disclosed in the news release.

In addition to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, the Metz Fire Department, Hamilton Fire and Steuben County EMS all assisted at the scene.