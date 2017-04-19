Mother charged with murder in fatal shooting of boyfriend at hotel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The woman who police said shot her boyfriend to death inside a north Fort Wayne hotel last week has been charged with murder.

Natasha C. Reed, 36, of Fort Wayne, was charged Wednesday in Allen Superior Court with murder in the shooting death of 38-year-old Allen D. Bolton Jr. of Fort Wayne inside a room at the Ramada Plaza Fort Wayne Hotel and Conference Center at 305 East Washington Center Road April 12. Prosecutors also filed an additional penalty against Reed for using a firearm.

Fort Wayne Police were called just after 11 p.m. that night to Room 117 of the hotel on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived to find Bolton dead in the room.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday, Bolton was Reed’s boyfriend and the father of her 10-year-old son. The family was staying at the hotel that night when the couple began to argue, the affidavit said.

During the quarrel, Bolton began to shake the contents of a travel bag out onto the floor of the hotel. The affidavit said a gun spilled out.

At that point, Reed reportedly picked up the gun and fired it at Bolton, killing him, the affidavit said.

Reed then called 911 and told the dispatchers, “Oh my God I killed my baby’s daddy,” according to the affidavit. The boy was heard in the background yelling, “Mommy you are going to jail,” the document said.

During an interview with a detective, the boy said his mother and father were fighting and his mother shot his father.

Reed told police that she did not mean to shoot Bolton, but said he was “mean” to her and called her fat and that she embarrassed him. She said she did not know the safety was off on the gun when she fired it, the affidavit said. She also told a transport officer, “I killed my baby daddy,” according to the affidavit.

Reed was arrested after the shooting on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery.