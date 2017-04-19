More allegations against Bill O’Reilly

NEW YORK (WANE)- Another woman called Fox’s hotline and accused Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly of harassment on Tuesday. An attorney for O’Reilly released a statement Tuesday (4/18) saying he has been “subjected to a brutal campaign assassination that is unprecedented in post-McCarthyist America” and that “the evidence will be put forth shortly and it is irrefutable.”

The Fox News anchor has been on an extended vacation since recent allegations came out at the beginning of April, causing speculation that he’ll return to his show at all. He was originally expected to return on Monday.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Fox is preparing to cut ties with O’Reilly, “according to people close to the situation.” WSJ’s report states Fox’s decision could come in the next few days.