Miller, Izzo check out prized recruit Brooks at North Side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two of the biggest programs in the Big Ten were well represented at By Hey Arena on Wednesday as Archie Miller and Tom Izzo were both present to watch North Side sophomore standout Keion Brooks Jr. at open gym.

Izzo brought with him assistant coaches Dane Fife and Mike Garland.

Miller brought assistant coach Ed Schilling. Schilling was the head coach at Wright State where he coached Keion Brooks Sr. for two seasons.

Per Keion Brooks Jr.’s Twitter account, the Hoosiers offered a scholarship on Wednesday as well:

Michigan State, along with Xavier, Kansas State, and Purdue, had all previously offered Brooks. The junior-to-be in the 22nd-rated player in his class according to recruiting website Rivals.com.