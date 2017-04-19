Lawmakers wants audit of untested rape kits across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Senate has passed a resolution urging the state police to conduct an audit of untested sexual assault kits that may have lingered in evidence collection rooms across the state for years.

The resolution approved Wednesday has no binding impact, but it does allow lawmakers to send a message to law enforcement.

The measure by Republican Sens. Michael Crider and Eric Houchin requests a “thorough audit” of all untested evidence gathered from sexual assault examinations in the state. The senators want state police to report their findings to a panel of statehouse leaders by Dec. 1 2017.

Indiana State Police spokesman Capt. Dave Bursten says he hasn’t seen the resolution yet and can’t comment on any action that may be taken.

